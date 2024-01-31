Chinese Hackers Seeking To 'Wreak Havoc' On Critical Infrastructure: FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about the threat of Chinese hackers while testifying in front of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday (January 31).

Wray said that hackers are preparing to attack America's "civilian critical infrastructure that keeps us safe and prosperous."

"China's hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike," the FBI Director told lawmakers.

"And let's be clear: Cyber threats to our critical infrastructure represent real-world threats to our physical safety," he added.

Wray cited malware hidden in old routers that allowed hacking groups access to previously secure networks.

"The Volt Typhoon malware enabled China to hide, among other things, pre-operational reconnaissance and network exploitation against critical infrastructure like our communications, energy, transportation, and water sectors — steps China was taking, in other words, to find and prepare to destroy or degrade the civilian critical infrastructure that keeps us safe and prosperous," Wray testified.

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, backed up Wray's testimony, noting how many software developers have neglected security while building new products in a rush to get them to the market.

"Unfortunately, the technology underpinning our critical infrastructure is inherently insecure because of decades of software developers not being held liable for defective technology. That has led to incentives where features and speed to market have been prioritized against security, leading our nation vulnerable to cyber invasion. That has to stop," Easterly said.