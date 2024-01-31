Disturbing Footage Shows Teen Fall From Chairlift At California Ski Resort

By Logan DeLoye

January 31, 2024

low angle view of an empty chairlift with no people moving on the cable, with the sky in the background
Photo: Moment RF

A 16-year-old snowboarder was hospitalized after falling from a chairlift at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on Saturday (January 27). According to KTLA, the girl sat down on the Stump Alley Express lift and began to slip off as the chair ascended. A spokesperson detailed the horrific scene.

“As the chair began its ascent, the guest, who for unknown reasons was not completely seated, began sliding off the chair. The other individuals on the chair grabbed hold of the guest and held her from falling as Lift Operators stopped the lift.”

Startling footage shows the teen hanging from the lift as resort guests and employees attempt to catch her with a "deceleration net" spread below the chair. Video shared by a fellow skier shows the scene unfold from a few chairs back. Viewers can see the girl gripping the chair when all of a sudden, she lets go and falls through the sky. A loud thud can be heard as her body slams into the packed snow below. The net appears to hit the ground with the girl, rather than save her from hitting the ground.

KTLA mentioned that the teen was transported to the hospital for further evaluation immediately after the incident occurred. Information regarding her current condition has not been revealed. The resort extended their thoughts to the 16-year-old's friends and family.

