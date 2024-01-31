Elisabeth Moss Reveals She's Pregnant During Late Night Interview

"He said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room].' Because the lighting is terrible in the room,” Kimmel said. “It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

Moss didn't share how far along she is in her pregnancy journey before moving along in the interview. The show posted the reveal to their Instagram account and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan asked, "Is that why we’ve had to wait so long for the next Season of The Handmaids??? Love her btw❤️😍"

Hulu's hit show Handmaid's Tale released its fifth season in September 2022 and the show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will be its last. The show is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian classic of the same name. The TV adaptation premiered its first three episodes on April 26th, 2017.