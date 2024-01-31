Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Hints Cuts Aren't Coming Soon

The Federal Reserve announced that it is keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent after Wednesday's (January 31) meeting of the Open Market Committee.

The Fed hinted that it is likely to keep interest rates steady, removing language about raising interest rates in its post-meeting statement. However, it also hinted that it may keep rates where they are for the foreseeable future.

"The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," the statement said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that while inflation has slowed over the past several months, the committee wants to see more evidence that inflation is under control before lowering interest rates, which remain at a 22-year high.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said.

Stocks sank after the announcement as investors were hoping the Fed would signal plans to cut interest rates in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 317 points, while the S&P 500 was down nearly 80 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 345 points.