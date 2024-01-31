Find Out How Bad The Turbulence On Your Flight Will Be With This New Map

Air travel can get you places in a fraction of the amount of time it would take to drive or sail to them, but some challenges go along with that convenience. Flights can get pretty uncomfortable depending on things like who is sitting next to you and how far back the person in front of you reclines. Then of course, there is the turbulence. The bumpiness caused by those rough pockets of air can make even a seasoned flier feel a little freaked out. Part of the trouble with them is you don't really know when they might happen or how bad they will be... until now.

Using data from advanced weather models developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Turbli.com created a new interactive map that can forecast the turbulence for any flight's path, no matter where in the world you are going. The map provides forecasts for up to 12 hours away at various altitude levels. By just putting in your flight info, you'll be provided a graph and a map that will help you understand just how rough a flight you might be in for. There are even marks on the map to show where pilots have reported rough air.

According to Turbli, turbulence can be split into five categories: light turbulence, which is a smooth flight; moderate bumps which would mean difficulty walking and with food services; strong, which means "strong strains against seat belts"; severe, which means "violent and sudden changes in altitude"; and the very rare "extreme," which means an aircraft is practically impossible to control. The maps show it all.

If you do run into some bumpy air, don't worry. One straight-shooting captain told MailOnline.com how to deal with it stating, "You can grin and bear it - the aircraft is more than capable of withstanding the loads associated with turbulence - although severe turbulence can be quite uncomfortable and best avoided for passenger comfort."

Since turbulence is hard to predict, forecasts are only accurate for the very near future and can't be made more than two days out. However, Turbli data shows which U.S. routes are the bumpiest. The top 10 are:

10. Boston (BOS) to Philadelphia (PHL)

9. Boston (BOS) to Syracuse (SYR)

8. New York (LGA) to Portland, ME (PWM)

7. Pittsburgh (PIT) to Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

6. Atlanta (ATL) to Dulles (IAD)

5. Warwick, RI (PVD) to Syracuse (SYR)

4. New York (JFK) to Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

3. Denver (DEN) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

2. Charlotte (CLT) to Pittsburgh (PIT)

1. Nashville (BNA) to Raleigh/Durham (RDU)