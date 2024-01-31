Former Trump Official Critically Wounded During Incident
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2024
Mike Gill, a former Trump administration official, is reported to be in critical condition after being shot during a string of carjackings in the Washington, D.C. area Monday (January 29) night, his family confirmed to FOX 5 DC.
Gill, who served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, remains hospitalized, according to the statement shared by his family.
"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague," the family said. "He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved. His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has have received during this difficult time."
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Gill, a married father of 3, is in critical condition.— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 31, 2024
His family tells me a suspect shot him in 900 block of K St. NW 5:45pm Mon.
Suspect entered Mike’s car, shot him & ran away. Mike is Sr. VP for Capital Markets at Housing Policy Council(📸Gill Family)@fox5dc pic.twitter.com/y7I8DRxV9v
The gunman, who is reported to have killed another victim and suspected of being responsible for three other attempted or successful carjacking incidents, as well as two in which he fired at police, was reportedly fatally shot by police after he approached officers with two firearms in Maryland. The suspect, who hasn't yet publicly been identified by authorities, is reported to have began the spree of carjackings at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday by entering GIll's vehicle parked outside an office building and shooting him in the head before fleeing on foot, according to the DC Police Department.