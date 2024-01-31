Former Trump Official Critically Wounded During Incident

Mike Gill, a former Trump administration official, is reported to be in critical condition after being shot during a string of carjackings in the Washington, D.C. area Monday (January 29) night, his family confirmed to FOX 5 DC.

Gill, who served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, remains hospitalized, according to the statement shared by his family.

"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague," the family said. "He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved. His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has have received during this difficult time."