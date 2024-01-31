Judge Voids Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package With Tesla

By Bill Galluccio

January 31, 2024

POLAND-GERMANY-US-HISTORY-WWII-AUSCHWITZ-TECH-MUSK
Photo: SERGEI GAPON / AFP / Getty Images

A Delaware state court judge has voided a $56 billion pay package that Elon Musk negotiated with Tesla's board of directors in 2018. It is the largest compensation package in the history of corporate America.

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said that Musk negotiated the historic pay package with close friends and allies instead of people who would negotiate in the shareholders' best interests.

"Musk launched a self-driving process, recalibrating the speed and direction along the way as he saw fit," McCormick wrote.

"Given the collection of people tasked with negotiating on Tesla's behalf, it is unsurprising that there was no meaningful negotiation over any of the terms of the plan," she added.

McCormick's decision can be appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court.

After the ruling, Musk posted on X: "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

In a follow-up post, Musk wrote: "I recommend incorporating in Nevada or Texas if you prefer shareholders to decide matters."

He then created a poll asking his followers if he should move Tesla to Texas.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.