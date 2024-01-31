Kim Kardashian Reveals Psoriasis Flare-up: 'This Is Crazy'

Kim Kardashian is sharing her journey with psoriasis. On Tuesday, January 30th, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share videos showing off the painful-looking rashes on her legs.

"Not gonna lie this is painful," Kim wrote over the video. "Not sure what my triggers are I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks!" She continued, "Just wanted to share my journey with you guys."

In another video, Kim tells the camera, “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out… this is crazy.”