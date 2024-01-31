Kim Kardashian Reveals Psoriasis Flare-up: 'This Is Crazy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 31, 2024
Kim Kardashian is sharing her journey with psoriasis. On Tuesday, January 30th, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share videos showing off the painful-looking rashes on her legs.
"Not gonna lie this is painful," Kim wrote over the video. "Not sure what my triggers are I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks!" She continued, "Just wanted to share my journey with you guys."
In another video, Kim tells the camera, “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out… this is crazy.”
The National Psoriasis Foundation says Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease (a disease with an unclear cause that is characterized by inflammation caused by dysfunction of the immune system) that causes inflammation in the body." Kim is far from alone in this struggle. The Foundation reports that psoriasis affects over 3% of the US adult population, which is more than 7.5 million adults.
In her last video about her psoriasis struggles, Kim joked that her rash was the shape of a heart for the upcoming holiday, Valentine's Day. “Wait am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine’s Day?” she asked before zooming in. "Lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis."
Kim has been open about her journey with Psoriasis for many years. She even penned a heartfelt essay about it for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh.