Missouri Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fried Chicken' In The State

Nowadays, you can bet you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Taste of Home gathered up an updated list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

According to Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Missouri is served at Hodak's Restaurant & Bar, a popular St. Louis eatery that has a 4.5 star Google rating and more than 5,000 reviews. Described on its website as a St. Louis institution, you simply have to try the "best fried chicken" here for yourself to see what makes its so special. Hodak's is located at 2100 Gravois Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Not all fried chicken is created equal. And Hodak's half-bird special certainly stands apart from the rest. Not only is it piled on plates in giant portions, it also bucks the tradition and instead has a cornmeal crust, reminiscent of Grandma's best cornbread."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see what other restaurants are serving up the best fried chicken in the country.