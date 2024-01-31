Naked Florida Woman Drunkenly Waves Knife At Gas Station Staff: Police

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly waved a knife at gas station employees while drunk and naked. The incident happened at a RaceTrac located at 2551 54th Ave. in St. Petersburg, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

Pinellas County deputies said 35-year-old Celia Barrett barged into the gas station Sunday evening (January 28) waving a "sharp-edged peeler-corer" at employees. Officials learned she was previously trespassed from the business in November and complained about the incident during the alleged drunken disturbance.

The naked suspect allegedly threatened staff with the weapon, banged the knife on the counter, and belted curses at the cashier, according to the affidavit. When the general manager approached Barrett, she reportedly threatened him with the peeler-corer, too, the sheriff's office wrote.

The affidavit states the 35-year-old woman told the manager she was "going to kill him" before she eventually walked away. She then knocked over a display holding 50 Red Bull drinks and destroyed a carton of cigarettes, officials added.

When deputies responded to the gas station, Barrett allegedly started touching herself as she was being taken into custody. She also told police she took six shots of liquor before heading to the RaceTrac.

Barrett was booked into Pinellas County jail for charges of aggravated assault, disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, exposure of sexual organs, and trespassing. She remains in custody as of Wednesday (January 31).