Passengers Accused Of Sneaking Over 100 Bags Of Marijuana On Florida Cruise

Two cruise passengers are facing serious charges after federal agents reportedly found over 100 bags of marijuana in their luggage. Michael Quesenberry and Savannah Minami were arrested on a slew of drug-related charges earlier this month, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) affidavit obtained by WKMG.

Officials said the duo boarded the Norwegian Joy cruise ship on January 11 for a trip from Miami to Southampton, England. When investigators confronted them in a passenger room, Minami claims she just met Quesenberry at a bar on the ship, the affidavit reads. DHS agents reportedly let her leave the room.

Documents state officials discovered 56 vacuum-sealed bags holding a “green, leafy substance,” which later tested positive for marijuana, inside Quesenberry's bags. The traveler told investigators the weed was for personal use and he had a medical marijuana card in California, according to the affidavit.

Officials then brought Minami back to her room and found 56 more sealed bags of marijuana in her luggage, according to DHS.

Altogether, federal agents reportedly seized 112 bags of marijuana weighing more than 150 pounds from the duo.

Quesenberry and Minami were charged with conspiracy to export a controlled substance, attempted exportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the indictment, according to court records. Reporters said a jury trial is scheduled for March 11.