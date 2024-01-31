Seattle Seahawks Make Historic Coaching Hire: Report

By Jason Hall

January 31, 2024

Seattle Seahawks¬†v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (January 31).

Macdonald, 36, will become the NFL's youngest head coach in history, breaking the record set by newly promoted New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo earlier this month.

"A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man. At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach," Schefter wrote.

Macdonald rejoined the Ravens' coaching staff in 2022 after spending one season working under head coach John Harbaugh's brother Jim's staff at the University of Michigan as a defensive coordinator in 2021. The Boston native had previously joined the Ravens as a coaching intern in 2014 before being promoted to defensive assistant in 2015, defensive backs coach in 2017 and linebackers coach in 2018.

The Ravens ranked first among all NFL teams in points allowed (16.5) during the 2023 regular season and sixth in total defensive with an average of 266.0 yards allowed per game.

Macdonald will replace former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll, who "amicably agreed" to part ways with the Seahawks earlier this month.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.