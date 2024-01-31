Seattle Seahawks Make Historic Coaching Hire: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (January 31).

Macdonald, 36, will become the NFL's youngest head coach in history, breaking the record set by newly promoted New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo earlier this month.

"A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man. At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach," Schefter wrote.