'Simpsons'-Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming To Cincinnati-Area Taproom

Are you a fan of The Simpsons? If so, here's some good news for lovers of the longest-running American animated series — a little piece of Springfield is coming to the Cincinnati area.

According to FOX 19, a pop-up bar themed as the famous Moe's Tavern featured in The Simpsons series is set to take over Hops & Berry Taproom this month, giving fans of the show a chance to see what their favorite characters experience when they stop by for a pint. From February 14 to February 25, customers will get be able to "shoot some pool, catch the crank phone calls, [and] try out the Love Tester," according to the pop-up's Facebook page.

Joe McCullough, founder and CEO of JMC Pop Ups LL, said the pop-up will be a fun time for all, complete with opportunities to sample food and even snap some photos.

"We are excited to partner with Hops and Berry Taproom to bring Moe's to Loveland," said McCullough. "We encourage everyone to dress in costume, load up the kids and head to the place where nobody knows your name for food, drink, photo ops and fun! We plan on special photo ops and interactive displays for the Valentine's Day holiday."

Hops & Berry said its normal hours will be put on hold during the event, which requires tickets that must be bought in advance. Ticket packages start at $39 for adults and include food and a soda; beer and custom cocktails will be sold separately.

Hops & Berry Taproom is located at 118 S. Karl Brown Way in Loveland. For more information about Moe's Pop-Up, visit the website.