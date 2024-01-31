The 'Most Unusual Town' In Illinois Has Been Revealed

Have you ever explored a town that instantly gave you an unusual impression?

While some locations appear to be completely average, a few towns scattered across the U.S. are known for places, traditions, or history events that are a little out of the ordinary. Be it a restaurant with a storied past, or something unusually unique about the landscape, something about this town makes it stand out as quite an unusual area, and you don't really have to dig that deep to figure out why.

According to a list compiled by Travel Alot, the most unusual town in Illinois is Collinsville.

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about the most unusual town in the entire state:

"If you ever find yourself in the small town of Collinsville, Illinois, you won't be able to miss the world's largest ketchup bottle! This 65-foot hot sauce-shaped building is just one of many tourist attractions that contribute to a small town's charm and quirkiness. Every summer, visitors can also enjoy the annual Ketchup Festival, which features local food vendors and kids' activities sure to keep the entire family entertained. Next time your adventures take you into the heartland, don't forget to pay this ketchup paradise a visit for maximum enjoyment and laughs!"

For a continued list of the most unusual towns across the country visit travel.alot.com.