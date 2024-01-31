Travis Kelce Congratulates Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce congratulated his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, on making the Super Bowl during her first season as a member of Chiefs Kingdom.

Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, acknowledged the attention Swift's fans have given the Chiefs' Super Bowl-clinching win in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28) due to the singer's support of the team.

“Also shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom — Taylor Swift — who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” said Jason, whose attended his brother's last two games with Swift since the Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

"Shout out to Tay," Travis responded after laughing at his brother. "Thanks for joining the team."

Several of Swift's fans congratulated the singer online, which included posts claiming she "led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in her first year with the team" and "made it to the Super Bowl the first year she was drafted." Kansas City is, however, in the midst of a dynasty run, having clinched its fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and can win its third in five years in its matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Swift has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII despite a scheduled 'Eras Tour' concert in Japan on the same weekend. The singer broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month.

Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”