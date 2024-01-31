Watch: Lifelike Wax Figure Of The Late TakeOff Stuns Fans
By Tony M. Centeno
January 31, 2024
Fans were shocked when they saw TakeOff come to life in an impressive wax figure.
On Monday, January 29, a visual artist who goes by Mr. Officials posted a video of is creative process for the wax figure. The talented artist documented each step and showed fans exactly how he created the uncanny wax figure based on the late Migos rapper. His video features scenes of him making Take's hands and perfecting the deceased artist's unique hairstyle. Within the comments of the post, artists like Larry June, Yung Joc, Swizz Beatz and more praised the artist's work.
It's the first-ever wax figure inspired by TakeOff. Fans made sure to tag Quavo and Offset in the comments so that they can see the masterpiece. As of this report, they haven't publicly commented on it. Both artists were caught up in their own issues before and after Take's death. After an alleged shouting match at the Grammys last year, Quavo and 'Set put their past behind them and paid tribute to their fallen family member at the 2023 BET Awards.
The wax figure comes over a year after the artist was tragically gunned down in downtown Houston. The Last Rocket rapper was shot in the head and torso during a shootout that broke out during a dispute among the group of people he and his uncle Quavo were with outside of a bowling alley. The man accused of the shooting, Patrick Clark, was arrested and charged with the shooting last year. However, he was released from jail on a $1 million bond.