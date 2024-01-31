Watch: Lifelike Wax Figure Of The Late TakeOff Stuns Fans

It's the first-ever wax figure inspired by TakeOff. Fans made sure to tag Quavo and Offset in the comments so that they can see the masterpiece. As of this report, they haven't publicly commented on it. Both artists were caught up in their own issues before and after Take's death. After an alleged shouting match at the Grammys last year, Quavo and 'Set put their past behind them and paid tribute to their fallen family member at the 2023 BET Awards.



The wax figure comes over a year after the artist was tragically gunned down in downtown Houston. The Last Rocket rapper was shot in the head and torso during a shootout that broke out during a dispute among the group of people he and his uncle Quavo were with outside of a bowling alley. The man accused of the shooting, Patrick Clark, was arrested and charged with the shooting last year. However, he was released from jail on a $1 million bond.