Woman Survives Being Compacted After Getting Dumped Into Garbage Truck

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after being rescued from a garbage truck. Authorities said that the woman, who was not identified, was in a dumpster near an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hampshire when a garbage truck picked it up and dumped the contents into the trash compactor.

Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet told the Manchester Ink & Link that the compactor ran up to four times before a sanitation worker noticed the woman via the truck's camera system and called 911.

To rescue the woman, firefighters lowered a basket into the garbage truck and hoisted the woman out. She suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, and was taken to the hospital.

"I have never seen one like this," Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

The woman reportedly told the firefighters that she was tossing trash in the dumpster when she fell inside and got stuck. It is unclear how long she was trapped in the dumpster.