Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 31st

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 31st, drawing on ideals of compassion, balance, creativity, power, relaxation, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should practice "soft power" today as negotiating professional deals could be tricky today.

ARIES:

"Negotiating a fair deal could be tricky as the moon in Libra clashes with Mars in Capricorn. A boss or partner may feel skeptical or on high alert encouraging you to take a diplomatic approach. Soft power is your best bet today!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will find balance today and flourish within your own routine, and social settings. Helpful advice could reach your ears today, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"Things could really go your way today as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. You might find the perfect balance between your work and daily routines or connect with people in your field that could offer helpful advice."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to feel extra compassionate and creative today. Selfless diligence will evolve into brilliant ideas and inspiration. Be sure to write these ideas down today, Gemini!

GEMINI

"A sense of compassion feeds your creativity as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. A selfless goal is generating brilliant ideas. You might feel flooded by inspiring thoughts, so be sure to jot them down for implementation later."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might encounter a few vulnerable conversations today that evolve from "intimate feelings." Confusion could arise within your relationships today as new boundaries are set.

CANCER:

"Intimate feelings may be revealed and vulnerable conversations could be taking place as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. There might be as much friction as there is chemistry in your personal life as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn. You may be figuring out the Goldilocks ratio between proximity and distance within your relationships, resulting in a dance of “come hither, go away."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might have some serious conversations today that provide information that helps you understand a certain topic a bit better.

LEO:

"Supportive conversations are taking place as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Partners and close companions could offer just the words you need to hear. They might have experience or information that helps you better understand something or improves your quality of work."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that today will be all about lifestyle improvements for you. Today is the day to reframe your time, leaving more time for self-care and relationships.

VIRGO:

"You could find yourself occupied with a list of improvements you’d like to make to your lifestyle as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Making more space for fun, pleasure, and fulfilling relationships is likely top of the list. Creative solutions could be arriving."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel very creative and inspired today as they make time for friends and loved ones. It might feel like you have a lot of unfinished work and chores to do today, but don't forget to give yourself time to relax as well, Libra!

LIBRA:

"You’re feeling social and creatively inspired as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Fitting in time for fun with friends or your children (if you have them) could be high on your to-do list. Emotions might be running a bit hotter as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn. A desire to relax may compete with unfinished work or chores needing to be done, encouraging you to find a balance between self-care and fulfillment of responsibilities. It might be hard to enjoy the former without the latter."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might have some dreams that involve "teachers or ancestors" today. Be sure to write these dreams down as it may help to calm your busy mind.

SCORPIO:

"Your mind is busy and your psychic senses are activated as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Messages from teachers or ancestors could appear in your dreams. Keep a journal by your bed."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you could learn where to find and how to identify higher quality friends to make up your circle.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could be tracking some interesting trends through your social sphere as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. You may be learning where to find, and how to identify, something of higher quality."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that people will take note of your grace and intelligence today as they really listen to what you have to say. They might mistake your kindness for weakness from time to time, but don't let that dim your bright, positive light today, Capricorn.

CAPRICORN:

"Your grace and intelligence shine through and people are attentive to what you have to say as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Someone could mistake your kindness for weakness and be quickly corrected as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you could possibly "unravel spiritual or philosophical mysteries" today in relation to your own balance and wellbeing. You will feel motivated through self-discovery and reflection.

AQUARIUS:

"You might find yourself trying to unravel spiritual or philosophical mysteries or define what your own needs for balance look like as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in your sign, Aquarius. Self-discovery and an understanding of what motivates you can arise through deep reflection, or through a dream."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will feel the weight of a judgmental relationship today that encourages you to reach out to "trusted allies." This could translate into your dreams tonight, Pisces.

PISCES:

"You could be weighing the value of a relationship or contemplating a judgment as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging you to seek out trusted allies or counselors and make space for reflection. You might find yourself running over this within your dreams."

