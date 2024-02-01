California Bakery Serves The 'Best Croissant' In America

Name a better duo than a hot latte and a golden, flaky, croissant...we'll wait. But not too long because we're anxious to get our hands on the absolute best croissant served in the entirety of the United States and Canada.

A pastry with that reputation is a pretty big deal.

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best croissant in the United States and Canada is served at Munchkins Donuts Shop in Covina, California. While the regular croissant is certainly a classic choice, the jalapeño, ham and cheese stuffed croissant is the menu item that keeps locals and travelers coming back for more.

Other standout spots that serve some of the best croissants across the U.S. are Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis, Missouri, Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco, California, Little France Coffee & Bakery in Mission Viejo, California, Frenchy’s Food Truck in Brooklyn, New York, and Boosalis Baking and Café in Centerville, Ohio.

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to find the bakeries that serve the best croissants across the U.S. and Canada:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants categories, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'croissant,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” This list looked at businesses in the US and Canada. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 12, 2024. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 8, 2024."

For a continued list of the best places to order a croissant in America and Canada visit blog.yelp.com.