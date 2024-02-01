California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in California are served at San Tung in San Francisco. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their juiciness and delicious sauce.

Try the: Original Dry Fried Chicken Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"There are so many options for great chicken wings in California, but San Francisco's San Tung steals the crown. The Chinese restuarant's original dry fried chicken wings, which are deep fried in batter with garlic, ginger, and roasted red peppers, receive rave reviews. Customers say they’re the crispiest, juiciest, sauciest, most flavorful wings ever, and definitely worth the hype."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken wings across the state lovefood.com.