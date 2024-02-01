Florida Restaurant Honored Among The Best Burger Joints In The South

By Zuri Anderson

February 1, 2024

High angle view of burger with French fries served on table in restaurant
Photo: Cavan Images / Cavan / Getty Images

Where do you go when you're craving a burger? While it's easy to hit up a nearby fast-food restaurant, sometimes you need to check out some local digs. Most towns and cities have a dedicated burger joint to scratch that itch for juicy, beefy goodness. The South also has plenty of fantastic burger restaurants ready to serve both locals and out-of-town visitors. You may even discover some wild yet delicious creations.

If you're curious about these establishments, Southern Living revealed the 20 best burger joints in the South. A family-run South Florida restaurant earned a spot on the list!

Gilbert's 17th Street Grill is known for their wide array of thick burger options, from classic handhelds to burgers stuffed with salami, onion rings, or fresh mozzarella. Here's why writers chose this beloved spot:

"South Floridians swear by this family-owned restaurant where a commonly shared value is to 'treat your family like family.' Though the diner style spot serves everything from wings to salads to fish, their burgers are what really stand out. You’ve probably never had a burger on an English muffin, but a regular bun pales in comparison to the toasted and garlic butter slathered English muffins that the Havarti Burger is sandwiched between."

You can find this restaurant at 1821 Cordova Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Check out the full roundup on Southern Living's website.

