Hangar Collapse At Boise Airport Leaves Several Dead

A private hanger under construction at Boise Airport collapsed on Wednesday (January 31), killing three people and injuring nine others. Five of the injured victims are in critical condition. The collapse also knocked over a giant crane at the site.

"It was a pretty global collapse that occurred," Boise Fire Division Chief Aaron Hummel said. "It was fairly catastrophic."

Investigators have not determined what caused the hangar to collapse.

The 39,000-square-foot hangar is owned by Jackson Jet Center. The company issued a statement offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the collapse.

"Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred. We're immensely grateful for the rapid and professional response of Boise Fire, Boise Police, and Ada County Paramedics, along with the expert care of our area hospitals. This occurred just west of our existing Jackson Jet Center at our new 39,000-square-foot steel hangar under construction, where dozens of dedicated people were working on site. We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time."

The collapse did not impact operations at the airport.