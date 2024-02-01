Houthi Missile Shot Down By U.S. Destroyer's Last Line Of Defense

A cruise missile fired by Houthi forces in Yemen got within a mile of a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea on Tuesday (January 30) before it was destroyed.

While most missiles are intercepted and destroyed about eight miles out, the one fired on Tuesday forced the USS Gravely to activate its Close-In Weapon System, a radar-guided automatic 20 mm cannon that can fire up to 4,500 rounds a minute.

As the missile approached the ship, the automated machine gun locked onto the missile and destroyed it before it could reach the ship.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Officials did not say why the other anti-missile weapons on the Gravely did not intercept the cruise missile sooner.

On Wednesday, U.S. forces detected a surface-to-air missile preparing to launch in Yemen and engaged in a preemptive strike to destroy it.

Houthi forces, which are backed by Iran, have been attacking commercial and military ships in the Red Sea since the war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7, 2023. The group says they will continue their attacks until Israel stops its attack on Hamas.