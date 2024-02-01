Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in Illinois are served at Mott St in Chicago. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their delicious sauce.

Try the: Everything Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Like a bit of everything on your wings? Then Chicago's Mott St has the answer. The restaurant's much-loved Everything Wings are coated in a soy glaze, two types of chili, fried shallots and their special 'everything' seasoning. The sweet, spicy and sticky jumbo-sized wings are served with a cooling tzatziki dip. Customers say they're insanely good."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken wings across the state lovefood.com.