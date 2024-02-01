The Deepest Lake In Florida

The United States is home to some fantastic natural wonders. There is a wide range of environments and landscapes for Americans to explore, from awe-inspiring mountains and sprawling deserts to thick forests and balmy beaches. One of the most iconic natural spots is lakes, which can facilitate all kinds of amazing activities and scenic views. People can also appreciate these beautiful bodies of water through all the little tidbits about them, from how they swell with water to the long history surrounding them.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the deepest lake in every state. Analysts combed through several sources, including state government and geological survey websites, to determine their picks. They didn't include the Great Lakes in this list.

Writers revealed Florida's deepest lake is Deep Lake! This ironically-named lake is located in Collier County and has a depth of 90 feet, or 27 meters. The surface area is 31 acres.

Visitors can see this lake and all of its glory at Big Cypress National Preserve, which is 45 miles west of Miami. Federal officials said the top half is freshwater while the bottom half is saltwater. You can also take a two-mile hike toward Deep Lake and discover the remains of a centuries-old rail line.