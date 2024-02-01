LIV Golfer's Outspoken Wife Shares NSFW Post About Him Amid Divorce Filing

Bro Bible initially reported the couple's divorce filing earlier this month after observing that Ashley and Pat, who share two children, had deleted numerous photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts, though some older images together remain on Ashley's page. The divorce filing, which came one month after the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, states that "the parties’ marriage is irretrievably broken with no reasonable prospect for reconciliation," according to the New York Post.

Ashley requested "sole legal decision-making for their minor children" and her home would be designated as their "primary" residence if granted. Pat's attorneys responded by requesting “joint legal decision-making for and equal parenting time with the children.”

Ashley previously chastised critics of Pat's decision to join LIV Golf during an Instagram Live video in 2022.

“So if anybody feels the need to say anything and I mean anything negative about Pat going to the LIV Tour, you will be blocked,” she said at the time. “Just like 200, maybe even 300 people are already. And you’ll never be back in. Anyways that being said, I love you all, cherish you all ’till you say same bulls—t that I don’t like. I don’t want it, I don’t need it, I will not accept it, I will not allow it in my world ever.

“So, if you feel the need to say something go ahead and just f—king delete me from your page. I won’t miss you. This new tour is going to be ICONIC.”

Ashley would later stir controversy by commenting "That doesn't look fun at all" on a photo of a wine trip that PGA Tour pros Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele took their wives on and recently commented that she "would absolutely love to watch Rory [McIlroy] get punched in the face" amid the four-time major winner's reported Ryder cup feud with Joe LaCava, Cantlay's caddie, on Instagram, both of which have since been deleted.