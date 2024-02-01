Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in Massachusetts are served at The Smoke Shop in Boston. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their smokey taste and delicious sauce.

Try the: The Smoke Shop BBQ's Famous Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"With meaty ribs, succulent brisket, and pulled pork on the menu, it could be tempting to overlook the wings at BBQ joint The Smoke Shop, but you definitely shouldn't. Famous for a reason, they're smoked for two hours, then lightly fried and tossed in agave syrup and spices. Many customers say it's their favorite dish on the menu."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken wings across the state lovefood.com.