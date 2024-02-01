McMahon Accuser’s Lawyer 'Overwhelmed' By Others Wanting To Come Forward

Attorney Ann Callis, who represents Janel Grant, the former WWE employee who filed a sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit against former chairman Vince McMahon, said she's been "overwhelmed" with messages from a "barrage of people" claiming they want to come forward with similar allegations.

“My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we’re frankly overwhelmed," Callis said in an exclusive written interview with NewsNation.com published on Wednesday (January 31).

Grant filed a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut last Thursday (January 25) accusing McMahon of forcing a physical relationship in exchange for promised employment, which she claims led to her feeling "trapped in an impossible situation" in which she had to adhere to his demands or face ruin.

“Ms. Grant feared she had everything to lose and faced negative consequences no matter what happened,” the lawsuit states via NBC News.

McMahon and former executive John Laurinaitis were both specifically mentioned in the lawsuit, which alleges "sex trafficking, civil battery, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligence."

McMahon officially resigned from his position as executive chairman of TKO, a parent company launched by Endeavor following its purchase of WWE in April 2023, last Friday (January 26). In July 2022, the Wall Street Journal, which exclusively reported WWE's investigation a $3 million hush-money settlement paid by McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair, reported that the 76-year-old paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women during the past 16 years in an effort to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

McMahon, has been married to his wife, Linda -- who served as WWE's president and later CEO from 1980 to 2009 and later as Small Business Administration chief as part of former President Donald Trump's administration from 2017 to 2019 -- since 1966.