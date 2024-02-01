Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in Michigan are served at the Sweetwater Tavern in Detroit. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their delicious, flavorful, sauce.

Try the: Sweetwater Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Characterful Detroit pub Sweetwater Tavern says chicken wings are what it does best, and this places sells 15,000 pounds of them each week across all their locations, so they must be doing something right. The award-winning Sweetwater Wings are marinated for 24 hours, so they’re intensely flavored but not super spicy. They're so good they've kept customers coming back for years."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken wings across the state lovefood.com.