Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in Nebraska are served at Oscars Pizza & Sports Grille in Omaha. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their delicious sauce.

Try the: Oscar's Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Sports bars aren’t always known for their exceptional food. However, Oscar's was started by three local guys who believe it's just as important as sport and cold beer. The bar's renowned 'char buffed' wings are fried, tossed in sauce, then finished on the grill, so the sauce is baked on. Options range from classics like Buffalo, BBQ, and garlic parmesan to the more adventurous, like Thai chili bourbon. Customers think they're the best wings around. "

