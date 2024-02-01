Nicki Minaj Describes Her Issues With Megan Thee Stallion To Joe Budden

"Between the YouTube bots and the Twitter ads and the paid for TikToks and the paid for tweets to the point where people got they little $250 for the tweet to say something bad about Nicki Minaj and the next day was like, ‘B***h yeah, I’m listening to ‘Big Foot.’ Why would [Roc Nation] want to prove everything I’ve been saying true?” she said. “This is a dialogue between me, the machine and a bunch of different machines having to come together constantly using different people. When one fails, let’s go somewhere else and try. It never works but that’s the point that I wanted the world to see and that it’s going to be sympathy again and it’s going to be nonsense again.”



Nicki's comments sparked plenty of discourse among fans and haters alike. Some people in the Space supported her, others accused Minaj of being high on cocaine due to the multiple voices she uses throughout the conversation, and the occasional ramblings she made while trying to make her point about the situation. Despite all the commentary, Minaj flat out denied ever touching the drug in her life.



Listen to the entire conversation below.