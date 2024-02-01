Nicki Minaj Describes Her Issues With Megan Thee Stallion To Joe Budden
By Tony M. Centeno
Nicki Minaj is still disturbed about the way her beef with Megan Thee Stallion is playing out online.
On Wednesday, January 31, the Pink Friday 2 rapper joined Joe Budden for a conversation on X/Twitter Spaces where she opened up about her issues with Meg. The lengthy discussion allowed Minaj to air out her grievances with Meg stemming all the way back to the Tory Lanez shooting. She accused the Houston rapper of wanting her "Rihanna moment" during her viral interview with Gayle King, dissed Meg's producer Lil Ju and spewed a theory about Roc Nation's alleged vendetta against her.
Nicki Minaj says Megan Thee Stallion wanted a “Rihanna Moment”, referencing the domestic abuse Rihanna endured from Chris Brown.— Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 31, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rb0FvuuMgD
"Between the YouTube bots and the Twitter ads and the paid for TikToks and the paid for tweets to the point where people got they little $250 for the tweet to say something bad about Nicki Minaj and the next day was like, ‘B***h yeah, I’m listening to ‘Big Foot.’ Why would [Roc Nation] want to prove everything I’ve been saying true?” she said. “This is a dialogue between me, the machine and a bunch of different machines having to come together constantly using different people. When one fails, let’s go somewhere else and try. It never works but that’s the point that I wanted the world to see and that it’s going to be sympathy again and it’s going to be nonsense again.”
Nicki's comments sparked plenty of discourse among fans and haters alike. Some people in the Space supported her, others accused Minaj of being high on cocaine due to the multiple voices she uses throughout the conversation, and the occasional ramblings she made while trying to make her point about the situation. Despite all the commentary, Minaj flat out denied ever touching the drug in her life.
