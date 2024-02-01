North Carolina Eatery Crowed Among The South's 'Most Beloved Burger Joints'

You can't go wrong with a good burger, and fortunately there is no shortage of restaurants around the country dishing out tasty takes on the classic, no matter if you want something extra meaty like double with bacon or a vegetarian-friendly black bean or mushroom burger.

Southern Living searched for delicious burger joints around the South and compiled a list of 20 must-try restaurants that would make any burger lover incredibly happy. One restaurant in North Carolina even made the cut!

According to the site, Melvin's Hamburgers and Hotdogs in Elizabethtown was crowned among the absolute best burger joints in the South. This longtime favorite, which has been open for nearly a century, has a 4.5 star rating on Google and more than 1,600 reviews. Melvin's Hamburgers and Hotdogs is located 133 W. Broad Street.

Here is what the site had to say:

"When the three Melvin brothers opened Melvin's in 1938, it was little more than a pool room with a grill in the back. Over time, their simple menu of hamburgers and hotdogs had outshine the billiards, and the tables were removed to make room for more booths. Operating in the same building more than 85 years later, you can still get a Carolina-style hamburger or cheeseburger (served all the way with mustard, onions, chili, and slaw) for just around $3."

Check out Southern Living's full list to see more of the most beloved burger joints around the South.