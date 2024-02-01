OnlyFans Car Decal Gets Florida Mom Banned From School Drop-Off Line

A Florida mother said she was forced to drop her kids on a street across from their Christian school after administrators found out about an OnlyFans decal on her car.

Michelle Cline told WFTV she was barred from accessing the main entrance of Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares over the car sticker on her rear windshield. Reporters learned school officials got dozens of complaints from angry parents about her advertisement, which eventually reached school officials.

Cline said the OnlyFans decal was meant to draw attention to her online business, where she goes by "Piper Fawn" and does sexually-explicit content. The mother also told reporters she was given a choice by school administrators.

“I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus,” Cline said while defending her platform. “For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I didn’t break the law, I just offended people.”

Some parents believe Cline's car decal is inappropriate for the school environment.

“That’s a distraction to my children,” parent Lexy Thomas said in an interview with WFTV. “No matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

Cline stated that if she's forced to keep dropping her kids across the street, she would like officials to make sure her children cross the road and reach the school safely.