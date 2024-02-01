Ruling Made On Man Accused Of Pleasuring Himself Next To Teen On Plane

A Boston doctor was found not guilty of accusations that he masturbated next to a 14-year-old girl while on a Hawaiian Airlines flight in May 2022, the New York Post reports.

Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, of Cambridge was cleared in Boston federal court on Wednesday (January 31) after the conclusion of a three-day trial in relation to the teenager's claim, which he said has been damaging to himself and his family and he's still unsure why they were launched against him.

“My fiancé was sitting next to me on that flight, and neither of us can understand why this happened to us,” Mohnaty said in a written statement after the court's decision

“I have dedicated my life to caring for others as a physician, and it has been heartbreaking to step away while I dealt with these false accusations.”

The unidentified minor claimed Mohanty masturbated until ejaculation after she noticed a blanked he had previously had up to his neck had fallen and his pants were unzipped during the May 2022 flight. The girl claimed that Mohanty had the blanket on top of himself and bounded his leg before the blanket slipped back down.

Mohanty then went to the restroom, at which point the girl moved to an empty seat and claimed she felt "disgusted and very uncomfortable," according to documents initially charging the doctor obtained by the New York Post. The girl informed her grandparents, with whom she was traveling, about the alleged incident upon arrival in Boston.

Mohanty, however, said dozens of nearby passengers and flight attendants never acted as if something was out of the ordinary at the time. The doctor was indicted in September and opted for a bench, meaning his case was presented before a judge only instead of a jury.

Mohanty faced up to 90 days in prison, a $5,000 fine and one year supervised release had he been convicted of the charges.