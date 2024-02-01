ScHoolboy Q Reveals Tracklist For His First Solo Album In Five Years

ScHoolboy Q is making a grand comeback by releasing his first solo album in five years.



On Thursday, February 1, the TDE signee dropped the trailer for his upcoming LP Blue Lips. In the clip, fans can see the 17-song tracklist for the album written in graffiti on a backdrop of what appears to be a movie studio. Before fans can get a decent glimpse of the song list, the definition of his album title appears on the screen in white text before the list fades to black. The trailer serves as the beginning of the countdown to Q's new album, which will arrive next month.