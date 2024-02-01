ScHoolboy Q Reveals Tracklist For His First Solo Album In Five Years

By Tony M. Centeno

February 1, 2024

ScHoolboy Q is making a grand comeback by releasing his first solo album in five years.

On Thursday, February 1, the TDE signee dropped the trailer for his upcoming LP Blue Lips. In the clip, fans can see the 17-song tracklist for the album written in graffiti on a backdrop of what appears to be a movie studio. Before fans can get a decent glimpse of the song list, the definition of his album title appears on the screen in white text before the list fades to black. The trailer serves as the beginning of the countdown to Q's new album, which will arrive next month.

Blue Lips is the follow-up to ScHoolboy Q's 2019 album CrasH Talk. The album contains songs like "CHopstix" with Travis Scott along with other collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, 6LACK, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi and YG. Afterward, Q remained silent on the music front outside of some scattered joint efforts with Larry June and Conway The Machine.

In 2022, ScHoolboy Q delivered his single "Soccer Dad" as a dedication to his daughter's love for the sport. The rapper also honed in on his own passion for golf by participating his tournaments like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he teed off with artists like Macklemore and pro-golfer Garrick Higgo. When he wasn't golfing, Q was hard at work in the studio preparing for his own LP as well as TDE's forthcoming compilation album. The collaborative LP is set to drop this year in honor of Top Dawg's 20th anniversary.

Look out for ScHoolboy Q's new album arriving MarcH 1.

