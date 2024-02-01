Small Illinois Town Under A 'State Of Emergency' Amid Continued Misfortune

A state of emergency was declared on in Dixmoor, a small village located less than 30 minutes south of Chicago, on Thursday (February 1). According to WGN9, the town has experienced twelve water main breaks within the last week, with three additional issues occurring overnight on Wednesday (January 31). Village president Fitzgerald Roberts officially declared a "state of emergency" and asked for help as the crisis persists.

“We had hoped these problems were behind us but last night, there were three water main breaks and at this point our community is overwhelmed. We need help. These old pipes are breaking, and we have no idea when it will stop.”

The current breaks are located at "141st and Wood Street and 141st near Page Street." Water main breaks as serious and as frequent as those that have been plaguing the village for the last week could cause damage the surrounding area and impact the cleanliness of the water that is distributed throughout the town.

Dixmoor residents are encouraged to boil their water before consumption just to be safe. Information regarding when the pipes will be repaired has yet to be mentioned as locals and town officials search for a way to fix these issues.