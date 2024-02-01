South Carolina Eatery Crowed Among The South's 'Most Beloved Burger Joints'

You can't go wrong with a good burger, and fortunately there is no shortage of restaurants around the country dishing out tasty takes on the classic, no matter if you want something extra meaty like double with bacon or a vegetarian-friendly black bean or mushroom burger.

Southern Living searched for delicious burger joints around the South and compiled a list of 20 must-try restaurants that would make any burger lover incredibly happy. One restaurant in South Carolina even made the cut!

According to the site, Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg, was crowned among the absolute best burger joints in the South. This longtime favorite has a 4.2 star rating on Google and more than 5,500 reviews. Beacon Drive-In is located at 255 John B. White, Sr. Boulevard.

Here is what the site had to say:

"You'll find a great Southern landmark — and even better food — in the Beacon Hill Drive-In. First opened in 1946, this beloved spot hosts an average of 1 million guests per year and claims to be the largest single seller of iced tea in the U.S., going through 3,000 pounds of sugar per week. Order the Chili Cheese A-Plenty, which includes a chili cheeseburger buried beneath a mound of sweet onion rings and French fries. If you can stomach a sweet other than your giant cup of tea, a slice of apple or pecan pie should do the trick. A slice is 1/4 of the pie. Did we mention this place is not for the faint of heart?"

Check out Southern Living's full list to see more of the most beloved burger joints around the South.