The Best Ramen In Arizona Embraces Authenticity

Ramen, with its humble origins in Japan, has captivated the hearts and palates of people worldwide. The allure lies in its warm blend of chewy noodles, rich broth and a wide assortment of toppings. Beyond being a simple dish, ramen represents a cultural and culinary journey, inviting enthusiasts to savor the complexity and comfort found in each steaming bowl.

Love Food put together a list of the most delicious bowl of ramen in every state and where to try them:

“There's something ultra-satisfying about digging into a warm bowl of ramen, and you can find brilliant takes on this Japanese dish across America. Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you prefer your noodles served with a twist, we've got you covered. Read on for our pick of the best bowls of ramen in every US state.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated.”

The most delicious ramen in Arizona is Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen at Ramen Kagawa in Phoenix:

“The favored ingredient in Ramen Kagawa's dishes is time – the creamy broth is cooked for more than 12 hours, and it shows. You order at the counter, and the menu is crammed with classics. The standout option is the Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen, which features perfectly cooked pork belly, lots of vegetables, and lashings of pork broth with a spicy miso kick.”