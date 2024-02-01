People are drawn to hiking for various reasons, including finding solace in nature's tranquility. Hiking offers a unique blend of physical challenge and mental rejuvenation, creating a genuine connection between individuals searching for a temporary escape and the great outdoors. Whether seeking adventure, stress relief or a break from the digital work, the allure of hiking lies in the simplicity of putting one foot in front of the other and discovering the beauty that unfolds along the trail.

The Travel Awaits staff chose their favorite hikes in all 50 states:

“Whether you’re an avid hiker or are considering hitting a trail for the first time, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of best hikes in all 50 states to inspire you. From the Pacific Northwest to New England, Alaska to Florida, and prairies, coasts, canyons, hoodoos, overlooks, and caves in between, our travel experts share the best hike in your state and those you’re hoping to tick off your bucket list.”

The best hike in Kentucky is Eagle Falls Trail in Cumberland Falls State Park near Parkers Lake:

“This hike is the perfect blend of a moderate to slightly strenuous hike with a wonderful payoff at the end. The lollipop-shaped trail leads you to beautiful Eagle Falls, and if you take your time to explore, you’ll notice caves and, depending on the time of year, views of Cumberland Falls along the way. Hopkins, who calls this his favorite Kentucky hike in recent years, warns that it is mostly uphill and involves stairs, so don’t be deceived by the fact that the hike is under two miles. For longer and/or less strenuous hikes, check out his other recommendations for fantastic hikes in Kentucky.”