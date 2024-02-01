People are drawn to hiking for various reasons, including finding solace in nature's tranquility. Hiking offers a unique blend of physical challenge and mental rejuvenation, creating a genuine connection between individuals searching for a temporary escape and the great outdoors. Whether seeking adventure, stress relief or a break from the digital work, the allure of hiking lies in the simplicity of putting one foot in front of the other and discovering the beauty that unfolds along the trail.

The Travel Awaits staff chose their favorite hikes in all 50 states:

“Whether you’re an avid hiker or are considering hitting a trail for the first time, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of best hikes in all 50 states to inspire you. From the Pacific Northwest to New England, Alaska to Florida, and prairies, coasts, canyons, hoodoos, overlooks, and caves in between, our travel experts share the best hike in your state and those you’re hoping to tick off your bucket list.”

The best hike in Texas is a tie. The winners are city trails in Dallas and Austin:

“Scott is aware that hardcore hikers may scoff at these suggestions, given the many fantastic hikes in the great state of Texas, but the 7.5-mile Katy Trail in Dallas and the 10-mile Ann and Roy Butler Hike-And-Bike Trail in Austin are two of her faves. Scott loves the Katy Trail for its proximity to one of her favorite places to stay in Dallas, Hotel Zaza.

Austin is home to many great hikes along the Greenbelt, but Scott prefers the urban Ann and Roy Butler Hike-And-Bike Trail that loops around Austin’s Lady Bird Lake. Take the route over Congress Avenue Bridge at twilight between fall and spring to see over 1.5 million Mexican free-tail bats emerge to chase down dinner.”