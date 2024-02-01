The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2024
By Zuri Anderson
February 1, 2024
Welcome to the new year! The Sunshine State started 2024 off strong with a slew of wild, wacky, and downright disturbing incidents, from animals stirring up a ruckus to nightmarish travel trips.
One of the trendiest stories to kick off 2024 happened at a Miami mall, where people reported an "alien" on the premises. While authorities said they responded because of an incident involving teenagers, that didn't stop the blitz of social media conspiracy theories.
Another crazy story that got people talking was reports of a Carnival cruise passenger throwing up "bright blue" vomit. The woman claims she and her traveling companions contracted a mysterious illness that left one of them reportedly chucking up a parasite.
That wasn't the end of the wild stories, either. A Florida father who got into a shootout with police after he allegedly wrote a letter insisting his daughter go out with him. Unfortunately, the shocking confession ended in tragedy.
You can read all about that and more below.
- Miami Police Respond To Reports Of 'Alien' During Incident At Florida Mall
- Florida Man Accused Of Shooting 3 People After Trying To Date His Daughter
- Mysterious Illness, 'Bright Blue' Vomit Reported On Cruise Out Of Florida
- Florida Woman Finds Entire Driveway Stolen After Listing House For Sale
- WATCH: Bull On The Loose Charges At People, Cars In Florida
- Florida Woman Tries To Kill Husband Over Postcard From Ex-Girlfriend: Cops
- Florida Teen Boards Wrong Flight, Ends Up In Puerto Rico Instead Of Ohio
- Naked Florida Woman Drunkenly Waves Knife At Gas Station Staff: Police
- Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Striking Boyfriend With Christmas Tree
- Urn Discovered In Donation Bin At Florida Goodwill
- WATCH: Rare Crocodile Spotted Sunbathing At South Florida Condo Complex
- Passengers Accused Of Sneaking Over 100 Bags Of Marijuana On Florida Cruise
- Man Wanted After Allegedly Dumping Sailboat On Florida Beach
- Florida Man Wakes Up To 60-Foot-Deep Sinkhole In His Front Yard
- Florida Man Accused Of Using Lost Phone To Call In Bomb Threat
- WATCH: Woman Rides Electric Scooter On Busy Florida Highway