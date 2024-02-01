Usher Reveals Why Supergroup With JAY-Z, Pharrell & Diddy Didn’t Happen
By Tony M. Centeno
Usher made fans' jaws drop when he revealed the secret plan to supergroup between himself, JAY-Z, Diddy and Pharrell Williams.
On Wednesday, January 31, Shannon Sharpe sat down with the "Good Good" singer for the latest episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. During their conversation, the host asked Usher about collaborations he turned down. That's when the revered artist shared the shocking scheme that never saw the light of day.
"JAY-Z, Pharrell, Diddy and me were supposed to be a group,” he told Sharpe. “Yeah, that’s crazy... I didn’t say ‘No.’ I didn’t say ‘Yeah.’ I think we all got caught up in the moment."
“We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it," he continued. "We were talking about music and how we gon' flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one I actually wish would have happened."
That's not the only all-star collaboration Usher has turned down in the past. The Grammy-award winning singer also passed on the opportunity to be in the film Dreamgirls. He opened up about the collaborations that never formulated on the same day he revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album Coming Home. Usher's ninth studio album is set to feature Latto, Burna Boy, Jung Kook, The-Dream, H.E.R., 21 Savage and Summer Walker.
Usher's next project is scheduled to drop just two days before his anticipated performance during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas. Until then, you can watch the entire episode of Club Shay Shay featuring Usher below.