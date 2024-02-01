Usher Reveals Why Supergroup With JAY-Z, Pharrell & Diddy Didn’t Happen

“We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it," he continued. "We were talking about music and how we gon' flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one I actually wish would have happened."



That's not the only all-star collaboration Usher has turned down in the past. The Grammy-award winning singer also passed on the opportunity to be in the film Dreamgirls. He opened up about the collaborations that never formulated on the same day he revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album Coming Home. Usher's ninth studio album is set to feature Latto, Burna Boy, Jung Kook, The-Dream, H.E.R., 21 Savage and Summer Walker.



Usher's next project is scheduled to drop just two days before his anticipated performance during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas. Until then, you can watch the entire episode of Club Shay Shay featuring Usher below.

