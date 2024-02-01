Washington Commanders Make Head Coaching Hire: Report

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2024

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are reportedly expected to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (February 1).

Quinn, 53, had previously worked as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was also reported to be a frontrunner for the Seattle Seahawks' vacancy filled by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday (January 31).

"Sources: The #Commanders have found their new coach, as owner Josh Harris is set to hire #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach. Quinn gets his second NFL HC gig, but not with the #Seahawks as many expected. He lands in Washington," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Quinn has long been linked to several head coaching vacancies since leading the Cowboys' defensive turnaround. The 53-year-old was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position -- which eventually went to then-Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon -- last offseason and interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts -- who hired then-Eagles offensive coordinator Steve Steichen -- and Denver Broncos -- who hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton -- before informing teams of his decision to stay in Dallas.

Quinn joined the Cowboys' staff after six seasons as the head coach of the Falcons, which included an NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season. The New Jersey native had previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Seahawks for two seasons, which included two NFC championships and a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.