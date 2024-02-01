Washington Commanders Make Head Coaching Hire: Report
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2024
The Washington Commanders are reportedly expected to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (February 1).
Quinn, 53, had previously worked as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was also reported to be a frontrunner for the Seattle Seahawks' vacancy filled by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday (January 31).
"Sources: The #Commanders have found their new coach, as owner Josh Harris is set to hire #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach. Quinn gets his second NFL HC gig, but not with the #Seahawks as many expected. He lands in Washington," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Sources: The #Commanders have found their new coach, as owner Josh Harris is set to hire #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2024
Quinn gets his second NFL HC gig, but not with the #Seahawks as many expected. He lands in Washington. pic.twitter.com/VIibENwBIv
Quinn has long been linked to several head coaching vacancies since leading the Cowboys' defensive turnaround. The 53-year-old was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position -- which eventually went to then-Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon -- last offseason and interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts -- who hired then-Eagles offensive coordinator Steve Steichen -- and Denver Broncos -- who hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton -- before informing teams of his decision to stay in Dallas.
Quinn joined the Cowboys' staff after six seasons as the head coach of the Falcons, which included an NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season. The New Jersey native had previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Seahawks for two seasons, which included two NFC championships and a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.