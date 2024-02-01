Washington Commanders Make Head Coaching Hire: Report

The Washington Commanders are reportedly expected to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (February 1).

Quinn, 53, had previously worked as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was also reported to be a frontrunner for the Seattle Seahawks' vacancy filled by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday (January 31).

"Sources: The #Commanders have found their new coach, as owner Josh Harris is set to hire #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach. Quinn gets his second NFL HC gig, but not with the #Seahawks as many expected. He lands in Washington," Rapoport wrote on his X account.