Washington Mom Leaves Baby On Doorstep After Alleged DUI Crash: Police

A Washington mother suspected of drunk driving and crashing her car allegedly abandoned her baby on a front porch.

The Kent Police Department said officers responded to the 24100 block of Russell Road on reports of a car crash around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 27. Witnesses told 911 dispatchers a baby may have been inside the vehicle. Authorities arrived on the scene and found the driver, identified as a 36-year-old Kent woman, sitting inside the car.

Officials claim she knocked over three trees, struck a fence and her car was partially on the curb and sidewalk. When officers approached her vehicle, she reportedly started screaming that she had killed her baby, even though officers didn't find an infant inside the car.

"Her behavior was erratic, she was trying to hug officers, and screaming," police noted. "Firefighters from PSRFA were called to assess her injuries and to treat any injuries to the baby that had not yet been found."

First responders and officers spent over 20 minutes looking for the baby and found the 1-year-old child in its car seat on the front doorstep of the suspect's home, according to the news release. Officials learned the mother was driving around with the infant that afternoon and "stopped to drink at a bar."

Police continued, "At some point, she left the bar and dropped her 1-year-old off at the doorstep without contacting the father who was home but sleeping.”

Authorities said it was 50 degrees outside and raining when they discovered the baby, adding the child's uninjured.

Officers arrested the 36-year-old woman for DUI and abandonment of a dependent person. They also notified Child Protective Services about the mother's actions.