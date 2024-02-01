2093 will be Yeat's fourth studio album following his most recent project Afterlyfe. The 22-track LP features Youngboy Never Broke Again as well as Yeat's alter-egos Kranky Kranky and Luh Geeky. A few months later, Yeat dropped his revered collaboration with Young Thug "My Wrist." Fans couldn't get enough of Yeat's banger until his joint effort with Drake arrived last October. Yeat rocks the hook on track no. 7 "IDGAF" off For All The Dogs and serves up a mean verse towards the end.



Yeat's began to hype up the release of his next album since "IDGAF" dropped. He included the title in several Instagram posts before he uploaded his most recent post. The carousel also shows the album's title on the side of several notable buildings in Paris, France and New York City. Stay tuned for the official release date coming soon.