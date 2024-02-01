Yeat Teases Drake & Childish Gambino Collaborations Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
Yeat is planning to release his next album this year, and it might have appearances from Drake and Childish Gambino.
On Wednesday, January 31, the 23-year-old rapper took to Instagram and shared a collection of photos that gassed up fans for his upcoming LP 2093. In the caption, he revealed the album will drop in February 2024, but didn't confirm the actual date. Within the array of photos he posted, Yeat included an image of him wearing a gold owl chain, a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Drizzy and a photo of him in the studio while Childish Gambino is in the recording booth.
2093 will be Yeat's fourth studio album following his most recent project Afterlyfe. The 22-track LP features Youngboy Never Broke Again as well as Yeat's alter-egos Kranky Kranky and Luh Geeky. A few months later, Yeat dropped his revered collaboration with Young Thug "My Wrist." Fans couldn't get enough of Yeat's banger until his joint effort with Drake arrived last October. Yeat rocks the hook on track no. 7 "IDGAF" off For All The Dogs and serves up a mean verse towards the end.
Yeat's began to hype up the release of his next album since "IDGAF" dropped. He included the title in several Instagram posts before he uploaded his most recent post. The carousel also shows the album's title on the side of several notable buildings in Paris, France and New York City. Stay tuned for the official release date coming soon.