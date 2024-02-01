Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 1st

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 1st, drawing on ideals of deep conversation, goals, partnership, power, observation, attractiveness, commitment, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should expect to come across a new agreement or deal today with a partner. Trust and privacy might be a topic of discussion as the day proceeds.

"New agreements or deals might need to be made in your partnerships (personal or professional) as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. Discussions about trust and privacy could be arising as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be discussing "lofty" goals today that could alter the current path you're on in life. Conversations with partners might take some extra effort today. Just be open to adventure and you will excel, Taurus.

"It might take extra effort to see eye-to-eye with partners (personal or professional) as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Conversations about an ambitious journey or lofty goal that would change the course of your life’s direction could feel attractive, yet stir feelings of uncertainty. A solid plan of action and an openness to adventure can dispel fears of the unknown."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect discussions about commitment to evolve today as decisions are made in relationships. As the day goes on, you will either receive, or give proper credit for something you've done.

"Discussions about commitments, shared resources, and shared responsibilities are arising as the moon in Libra clashes with your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Capricorn. Putting a label on a relationship, or even on a creative project, might need to happen. Conversations about intellectual rights or division of labor might be arising as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Proper credit might need to be given or received."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might find a few comments from others to be very insensitive today as you have discussions with those close to you. These constructive conversations could lead to better communication and even intimacy.

"Insensitive comments could be made within your personal relationships as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging discussions about emotional intelligence and boundaries. A new level of kindness and respect can come forth from your interpersonal dynamics if conversations are constructive. Intimacy and pleasure might be up for exploration as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with taboo-loving Pluto in Aquarius."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might feel the need to turn away bossy people from your life today and create better order within your living space.

"Complaints about bossiness may arise in your relationships as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. The division of chores and other household responsibilities might need to be rearranged or delegated in a new way to maintain a sense of order and cooperation within your family or living space."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will feel comfortable expressing yourself and asking for things that you desire in a different way today. Being more clear with the way you communicate will make others around you very grateful. You could feel extra sensitive to others reactions today, Virgo.

"You might be learning new ways to express yourself or ask for what you want as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging you to practice clearer communication around preferences and gratitude. Emotional reflexes might feel touchy today as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Others may act icy or challenge you to think logically, pointing to a clash between hot and cold. Your sensitivity is your strength; perhaps you simply need more support boosting your emotional intelligence or self-regulation skills today."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to rearrange their priorities today as "conflicting wants" surface. Today is the day to focus on your mental and emotional wellbeing in order to achieve your desired lifestyle.

"A focus on reorganizing, emotionally and logistically, could be happening in your personal life as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. Priorities might need to be rearranged as conflicting wants and needs arise while the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. You might be realizing a certain fixation with something is messing with your wellbeing or that more discipline is needed to achieve the lifestyle you’d like to create and maintain."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should tap into your motivation today and try to adopt a "mind over matter" attitude. This will help you tackle problems and start the month off on the right foot. Take some time to focus on your physical health today, Scorpio!

"The moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, nudging you to pay attention to what motivates you and what causes you to stagnate. It could be easy to believe you should be able to “mind over matter” through mental blocks or indifference, though your body may be trying to tell you otherwise. Movement and circulation could do wonders for you today. Focus on your physical needs if you’re trying to get unstuck."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, resist the urge to analyze all of your thoughts today. It will be tempting as "subconscious wants and needs" arise, but just take some time to observe instead!

"Subconscious wants and needs could be rising into your awareness as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to spend some time in reflection or meditation for “a-ha” moments to process a bit. Feelings, images, and impulses that arise might not completely make sense (perhaps some of them are from pre-verbal memories), but there’s no need to analyze and pin everything down right now. Be an observer and notice what messages might come through for you."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will put your innate persuasive skills to work today as you advocate for people you care about. Today is the day to show up as a leader, Capricorn!

"The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, finding you extra persuasive today. You might feel more motivated to advocate for your friends and other allies in your social network as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to spread awareness about a cause or lead a movement that could transform your community."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect a career change to alter your life today as you continue to reassess your value and worth.

"A change in career or your life’s direction could be on your mind as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. You might be discovering a role or way of being in the world that moves you deeply, encouraging you to meditate on your values and the power of believing in yourself."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will feel powerful today (as you should Pisces). Use this feeling to advocate for friends or causes that need your support right now.

"You’re a force to be reckoned with as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, motivating you to fight for your allies and show unwavering support for the people and causes you believe in. Your inner dialogue could be quite powerful now, and what you believe is likely to feel undeniably true, so be mindful of that."

