Azealia Banks Weighs In On Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2024
Azealia Banks has entered the chat to discuss her thoughts about the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion debacle.
The fellow New Yorker took to Instagram on Thursday, February 1, and shared her hot takes about the root of Minaj's issues with the Houston rapper. In her opinion, Banks believes their beef stems from Minaj's alleged affinity for JAY-Z. She laid out some wild theories that allege Minaj might be jealous of Meg getting a co-sign from Hov and his label. She also accused Minaj of being broke simply based on her appearance.
"Nicki be like sweating Jay in a different type of way," Banks said.
Azealia Banks is just saying what we’ve been catching on too. Nicki is just mad that Jay Z co-signed another artist that isn’t her. 🗣️👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/pjE9qhPCxQ— CertifiedBloodyShoes (@bardigangontop) February 1, 2024
“It’s been years since JAY-Z has publicly co-signed any female rapper, and the fact that it’s Megan..." she continued. "It could be anybody. It could be f**king me. It can be Bhad Bhabie. It can be whoever. The fact some female rapper that’s not Nicki got JAY-Z’s public co-sign makes Nicki jealous."
“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f**ked up, like she’s f**ked up financially, you know?" Banks added. "I realized it when she was f**king frying the can of creamed corn in the teflon pan. I was just like, 'What in the welfare is happening right now? This is insane.' And, whatever, I’ve probably like made some crazy looking s**t on here but I’m also not going around trying to menace other artists and call them broke and tell them to pay rent and all that other s**t like that."
Banks sounded off not long after Minaj opened to Joe Budden about the beef and her song "Big Foot" on his X/Twitter Space earlier this week. So far, Minaj hasn't responded to Azealia Banks' commentary. See what else Banks had to say below.
Azealia Banks finally speaks out about the whole Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion situation and calls Nicki broke + talks about her deflated butt. I love her so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/PQsV8OHNwP— bҽα 🫠 (@lsdchic) February 1, 2024