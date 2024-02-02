Azealia Banks Weighs In On Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's Beef

“It’s been years since JAY-Z has publicly co-signed any female rapper, and the fact that it’s Megan..." she continued. "It could be anybody. It could be f**king me. It can be Bhad Bhabie. It can be whoever. The fact some female rapper that’s not Nicki got JAY-Z’s public co-sign makes Nicki jealous."



“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f**ked up, like she’s f**ked up financially, you know?" Banks added. "I realized it when she was f**king frying the can of creamed corn in the teflon pan. I was just like, 'What in the welfare is happening right now? This is insane.' And, whatever, I’ve probably like made some crazy looking s**t on here but I’m also not going around trying to menace other artists and call them broke and tell them to pay rent and all that other s**t like that."



Banks sounded off not long after Minaj opened to Joe Budden about the beef and her song "Big Foot" on his X/Twitter Space earlier this week. So far, Minaj hasn't responded to Azealia Banks' commentary. See what else Banks had to say below.