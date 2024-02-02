California Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in California?

This state staple is known for its standout Italian dishes, and above all, the celebrities that it draws in. Kim Kardashian, Olivia Jade, Nicky Hilton, and more have all sampled the cuisine offered at this standout spot. Future customers can look forward to a menu compromised of pizza, pasta, and various flavorful proteins including but not limited to delicious honey truffle chicken and steak. Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of California is Craig's in Los Angeles.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Craig's opened in 2011 in Los Angeles, and it specializes in Italian and American fare, including dishes like pizza, pasta, honey truffle chicken, and steak. However, the restaurant is mostly known for its celebrity clientele. Kim Kardashian and "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent have both been photographed at the restaurant, and Eater reports that Lizzo, Olivia Jade, and Nicky Hilton all dined at the establishment in 2022."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.