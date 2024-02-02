City Girls' JT Releases New Song Ahead Of Upcoming Solo Project

Although she stuck by Yung Miami's side as a City Girl for years, JT has been expanding on her solo career for quite some time now. She immediately commanded fans' attention with "JT First Day Out" in 2019 following her two-year prison bid. Since then, she knocked out solo verses for the likes of Summer Walker, Nicki Minaj, Stunna Girl and Kali Uchis. Back in October, JT sat down with the "Muñekita" singer for Interview magazine and told her the direction for her upcoming solo project.



“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound," JT explained. "I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time, and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time, I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”



Watch the video for JT's new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE