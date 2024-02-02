Georgia's General Beauregard Lee Makes 2024 Groundhog Day Prediction

The General has spoken — and it looks as if spring is coming quicker than you think.

General Beauregard "Beau" Lee, Georgia's version of the famous Punxsutawney Phil, was roused from his miniature mansion at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson on Groundhog Day, Friday February 2, to give his 2024 prediction on whether we'll have a few more weeks of winter or if spring is on the way, per Fox 5 Atlanta. For those unfamiliar with the Groundhog Day tradition, the legend goes like this: If Beau emerges from hibernation and sees his shadow at sunrise, Georgians will have to endure six more weeks of winter.

When Beau left his home on Friday, he didn't see a shadow, indicating that winter is ending soon and an early spring could be on the way. He's not the only rodent to think so, either. Punxsutawney Phil also didn't see a shadow Friday morning.

While the tradition of Groundhog Day dates back, at least in some part, to 1841, Georgia's own history with the prognosticating rodent is relatively more recent. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Beau's ancestors started the Groundhog Day predictions in 1981. Each year, the beloved rodent emerges from his den to fulfill his civic duty and shed light (or shadow) on the future.